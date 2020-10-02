1/1
Lillian Jean Gibson
1927 - 2020
Lillian Jean Gibson

Fort Collins - Visitation and public viewing will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. The celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Allnutt Funeral Service, 650 West Drake Road, Fort Collins, Colorado. Livestream of the service can be viewed at www.ckpmediaservices.com/live. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Following graveside services a reception will be held at Allnutt Drake Reception Center. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook, leave a personal note to the family or order flowers at www.allnuttftcollins.com.






Published in Coloradoan from Oct. 2 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
