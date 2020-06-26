Linda Downing Beck



67, of Fort Collins, CO and Hamilton, MT, passed away at her daughter's home in Greeley, CO of natural causes on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in the loving care of friends and family.



She was born March 17, 1953 in Boulder, Colorado to Robert R. & Jean (Gilhams) Downing. She lived in Boulder from 1953-1966 and then moved to Fort Collins, where she resided until 2004. She graduated from Fort Collins High School and went on to take general studies classes at Colorado State University before moving to Hamilton, Montana.



She worked at a stock brokerage firm and County Cork Restaurant, where she met her husband, Terry Dean Beck. They married in 1996 in Estes Park, Colorado. They co-owned NorthStar Home Inspections in Montana until his death on January 1, 2019.



Linda's hobbies included cooking, growing & decorating gourds, southwestern art, and gardening. She was a gifted listener and a devoted mother, wife, sister, grandmother, and friend. She truly never met a stranger.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Beck and her parents, Robert & Jean Downing.



Linda is survived by her son, Chip Powers of Lakewood, Colorado, her daughter, Melissa Powers of Greeley, Colorado, her brothers, Kipp Downing of San Diego, California and Kirk Downing of Spokane, Washington, a twin sister, Janet King of Hamilton, Montana and a grandson, Alex Mejia. Her spirit is free. She will be missed.



A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Letters may be mailed to PO Box 1099, Hamilton, MT 59840









