Linda Jo Odum
Fort Collins - Linda Jo Odum, 72, of Fort Collins, CO, peacefully passed away August 3rd, 2020 at home with her family after a hard-fought battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born on December 5th, 1947 in Lincoln, Nebraska to her late parents, Max and Pauline McFarland.
She married her High School sweetheart, Jack, on June 1st, 1969 in Fairbury, Nebraska. Linda was a graduate of Palmer High School in Colorado Springs and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Financing from Colorado State University in 1991. Linda began working in the dental practice in 1976 and retired in 2017. She lived a full life devoting her time to her church, St. John's XXIII, running numerous businesses, and spending time with her family. Linda was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Linda is survived by her husband Jack, her daughters Sheila (Curt) and Tami (Chris). Her grandchildren Michael, Cheyanne, Madi and Camryn Jo., her sister Cora Lynn and last but most definitely not least, her lab Rosie Marie. Please visit www.VesseyFuneralService.com
to leave a memory or condolence for the family.