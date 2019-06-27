|
Linda Kay Flack
Fort Collins - Linda Kay Flack of Fort Collins, CO went to be with Jesus on June 24, 2019 at the age of 69. She has shed her earthly burdens and is now at home with her loved ones and her heavenly Father.
Linda was born on July 10, 1949 in Riverton, Wyoming to Perle and Evelyn Groathouse.
On February 17, 1968 Linda married her high school sweetheart, Ron Flack. In 2018, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and set a beautiful example of a faithful and lasting union.
Ron and Linda spent their early years in Casper and Cheyenne, WY. Linda was a strong and silent force behind Ron as they built up Flack Outdoor Advertising in Cheyenne, WY. Together they ran Flack Outdoor for 25 years. After selling Flack Outdoor, they moved to Fort Collins in 2005 to be closer to their family and purchased Ptarmigan Country Club.
In addition to helping build the family businesses, Linda was very active in the Christian Woman's Group during her time in Cheyenne. She was a devoted daughter and cherished any time spent with family. She adored her grandchildren and loved watching and supporting them in all their sports and activities. Her greatest gifts in life were her boisterous laugh, her radiant kindness and most of all making others feel loved.
She is survived by her one and only love, Ron and their sons Roger (Lana), and Ryan (Toni), and her six grandchildren Taryn, Jarret, Jacob, Tatum, Ryan and Thomas.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Perle and Evelyn Groathouse, and her two older brothers, Ron and Dick Groathouse.
A celebration of Linda's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28 at Clearwater Church, 2700 South Lemay Avenue, Fort Collins, CO.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.marksfuneralservice.com
Published in The Coloradoan on June 27, 2019