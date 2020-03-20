|
Linda Sue (Collier) Roesener
Fort Collins - Linda passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14th, surrounded by her loving family, after a 19-month battle with brain cancer. Born in Palo Alto, California on November 8, 1948 to Charles and Evelyn Collier, Linda grew up in Lakewood, Colorado.
After graduating high school in 1967, Linda attended CSU, where she graduated with a B.A. in English & Speech, and an M.S. in Reading Education.
In the Spring of 1971, she met Rick Roesener. They became inseparable and she would become his soulmate and life-long partner. They married on May 18th, 1974 in her hometown of Lakewood.
In 1980 Linda joined ADS Marketing, an advertising agency she and Rick purchased from the founder in 1977.
On June 1, 1984 Linda and Rick celebrated the birth of their first child, Lauren Alissa. Nearly six years later, Linda gave birth to Spencer Allan on May 15, 1990, the son she had always wanted.
In September 2018, the family received devastating news of Linda's diagnosis of glioblastoma brain cancer. Despite her terminal diagnosis Linda, never wavered from her faith that God would look out for her, nor lost the infectious smile and positive attitude that she was known for.
Next to the birth of her children, Linda's proudest day as a mama was participating in Lauren's beautiful wedding to Rob Nelson on Saturday October 13, 2018.
Linda enjoyed the other love of her life, Lola, her 14-year old Quarter Horse. Linda enjoyed daily visits to feed and brush her pride and joy.
Linda will be remembered for her ALWAYS positive attitude, radiant smile, and gorgeous blue eyes. She seldom angered and never had a cross word for anyone. For those with stress or anxiety around her, Linda's favorite advice was, "Take a deep breath and relax."
Linda, wife, mother, sister, aunt, businesswoman and friend to many, will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the coming months. Please contact the family for details. To read Linda's full-length obituary and leave memories of your own, please visit goesfuneralcare.com
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020