Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Fort Collins Lincoln Center, Canyon West ballroom
Lisa Gimlett Obituary
Fort Collins - Lisa Marie Gimlett (June 21, 1959 - November 30, 2019)

In eternal memory of a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, and extraordinary teacher of children. Lisa embraced her family, friends, and elementary pupils with patience, empathetic listening, and unconditional love. Lisa always made everyone she was with feel important, was unfailingly kind, and looked for the best in all things. Her family was her world and she cherished them beyond measure. She had an avid love for nature, finding rejuvenation in camping, hiking, and the great outdoors. Good music, books, volleyball, and travel were among her favorite pastimes. Lisa also was proficient with power tools, having nearly single-handedly renovated her historic home.

Born in Reno, Nevada, Lisa and her family put down roots in Pasadena, California, where she graduated as valedictorian of Pasadena High School, marched in the Rose Bowl Parade with the school band, and was active in track and other athletics. She was awarded a prestigious AFS scholarship to become a global citizen, which allowed her to spend a summer in Malaysia. This and graduating from one of the first integrated high schools in Los Angeles sowed the seeds for a life-long commitment to social justice.

Lisa's passion for early childhood education (ECE) began early, first with "teaching" her baby brother Michael and then with degrees in ECE from California State University-San Luis Obispo and the University of Minnesota. Her longest teaching stints were in Fort Collins, first in CSU's Early Childhood Center and later at Dunn Elementary School, where she taught first grade and was a highly regarded International Baccalaureate trainer. One could not walk around Old Town without Lisa being mobbed by past and present students, which unfailingly elicited her infectious laugh and warm hugs.

Lisa passed away six years after being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband David MacPhee; her two sons, Travis (TJ) Gainley (Caroline) and Dustin (Dusty) Gainley (Ashley), and her stepdaughter Darcy MacPhee (Eric Jacobson); father Jim Gimlett; brothers James (Maggie Gallivan), Danny (Barbi), and Michael Gimlett; sister Manon Gimlett (Thaxter Cunio); aunt Sherrie; mother-in-law Carolyn MacPhee; one granddaughter Clare with two more on the way; and three nieces and nephews. Her mother, Van, preceded her in death. A celebration of life will be held at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center, Canyon West ballroom, on March 14 at 1:00. Please consider making a donation to your local or the Early Childhood Council of Larimer County.

Lisa was a ray of light, kindness and love in our lives. She will be forever in our hearts and deeply missed by all. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share memories and condolences with Lisa's family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2019
