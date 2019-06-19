Services
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Lloyd John Schmidt


1934 - 2019
Lloyd John Schmidt Obituary
Lloyd John Schmidt

LaPorte - Lloyd John Schmidt, 84, of LaPorte passed away June 15, 2019 at Poudre Valley Hospital. Lloyd was born July 1, 1934 in Fort Collins to John Schmidt and Emma "Hart" Schmidt.

He married Roine R. Maxwell on July 18, 1954 in Fort Collins.

Lloyd owned and operated Lloyd's Service from 1962 to 1996. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid fan of the Rockies and the Broncos.

Survivors include his wife, Roine Schmidt of LaPorte; two sons, Rod Schmidt and his wife, Robbie, Roger Schmidt and his wife, Sharon all of Fort Collins; a granddaughter, Margo Schmidt of Wellington and one sister, Sherri Graham and husband, Bill.

Preceding Lloyd in death are his parents; brothers Bob Schmidt, John Schmidt and sister, Joann Bay.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 19 to June 23, 2019
