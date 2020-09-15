1/1
Lois Heiden
Lois Heiden

Lois Heiden, 74, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020.

Lois was a loving and devoted wife and a dedicated mother and grandmother.

Lois is survived by her husband, Lorrie Heiden, her children: Jay (Kristen) Heiden, and Shelli (Wes) Morley; her grandchildren: Brendan Oldham, Rachel Heiden, Jessica Heiden, Brittany Oldham, and Jailee Heiden. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Olson, sister-in-law Sharon Inloes, and other family members and close friends who have been an important part of her life.

A Celebration of Life will be convened at a later date.

To read Lois' full obituary, send online condolences, and share memories, please visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.




Published in Coloradoan from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
