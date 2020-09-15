Lois Heiden
Lois Heiden, 74, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020.
Lois was a loving and devoted wife and a dedicated mother and grandmother.
Lois is survived by her husband, Lorrie Heiden, her children: Jay (Kristen) Heiden, and Shelli (Wes) Morley; her grandchildren: Brendan Oldham, Rachel Heiden, Jessica Heiden, Brittany Oldham, and Jailee Heiden. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Olson, sister-in-law Sharon Inloes, and other family members and close friends who have been an important part of her life.
A Celebration of Life will be convened at a later date.
