Loretta Marie Cosgrove
Fort Collins - Loretta Marie Cosgrove passed away on August 1, 2020 at home in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 27, 1928 to Olaf and Mildred Olsen. Loretta was a loving mother to eight children, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She touched the lives of everyone she met. Loretta started each day with morning prayers and ended it with gratitude while watching the sunset. She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Her full obituary, and ways to honor her, can be found at Mark's Funeral Service (www.marksfuneralservice.com
).