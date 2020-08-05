1/1
Loretta Marie Cosgrove
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta Marie Cosgrove

Fort Collins - Loretta Marie Cosgrove passed away on August 1, 2020 at home in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 27, 1928 to Olaf and Mildred Olsen. Loretta was a loving mother to eight children, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She touched the lives of everyone she met. Loretta started each day with morning prayers and ended it with gratitude while watching the sunset. She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Her full obituary, and ways to honor her, can be found at Mark's Funeral Service (www.marksfuneralservice.com).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved