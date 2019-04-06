Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Allnutt Drake Reception Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna McFall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna Jane McFall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorna Jane McFall Obituary
Lorna Jane McFall

Fort Collins - Lorna Jane Socolofsky McFall passed away after an extended illness on March 31, 2019.

Celebration of Life and Reception will be held at Allnutt Drake Reception Center at 12:00pm on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. There will be a private family graveside service at Grandview Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Centre Avenue Health and Rehab and Pathways Hospice for the wonderful care Lorna received.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Pathways Hospice in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 650 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80526.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook, view the full obituary or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now