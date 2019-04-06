|
|
Lorna Jane McFall
Fort Collins - Lorna Jane Socolofsky McFall passed away after an extended illness on March 31, 2019.
Celebration of Life and Reception will be held at Allnutt Drake Reception Center at 12:00pm on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. There will be a private family graveside service at Grandview Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Centre Avenue Health and Rehab and Pathways Hospice for the wonderful care Lorna received.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Pathways Hospice in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 650 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80526.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook, view the full obituary or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019