Lorna LaVerne Deines Schillereff
Born Feb. 11, 1932 to Jacob and Emma Ochsner Deines in Ft. Collins, CO. She has a younger brother Alvin Jacob Deines, still living. Lorna attended Fossil Creek Elementary School in Ft. Collins, CO. She graduated from North High School in Denver in 1950. Post high school, she took business classes at Emily Griffith Opportunity School. Later in life, she continued her education at Red Rocks Community College. Lorna worked at Mountain Bell and sang with her father, Jacob Deines, in the Mountain Bell Singers. She was an active member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Denver, CO, in both Luther League and Choir. She met the love of her life, Herbert George Schillereff, at St. Paul. They were married on Aug. 25, 1957. Lorna was actively involved in PTA and served as PTA President at Wilmore-Davis Elementary and as PTA President for Jefferson County. She was a room mother, teacher's aide, Girl School helper, and Precinct chairwoman. Lorna and Herb served as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron at Peace Chapter, No 151, from 1970 - 1971. Lorna returned to full-time work as a Principal's Secretary at Wilmore-Davis Elementary School. She retired from Jefferson County Public Schools as an Accounting Technician in 1993. Post retirement, Lorna was an active volunteer at Lutheran Medical Center. Lorna and Herb raised two children - Sharon Lynn born in 1960 and Steven Jacob in 1964. Prior to the birth of the children, Lorna rode on the back of Herb's Harley-Davidson at several El Jebel Shrine Motorcycle Patrol events. Summer vacations were a norm for the family traveling around the United States. Post retirement, Lorna and Herb continued traveling around the United States in a 34' motor home, attending baseball camps in Tucson, AZ and visiting with friends and family. Lorna and Herb loved attending sporting events - Rockies baseball games, Bronco football games, Avalanche hockey games, Nuggets basketball and CSU football games. They also attended the symphony, musicals and plays. They were active members at Augustan Lutheran Church in Denver, CO, including singing in the Senior Elite Choir. Lorna also loved attending rock and roll concerts. Lorna is survived by her husband, Herb; Children - Sharon Schillereff, Steven Schillereff; Grandchildren - Megan, Gabriel and Logan Schillereff; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Private services will be held in the Memorial Garden at Augustana Lutheran Church. Formal memorial service pending. Memorial contributions in Lorna's name may be made to Augustana Lutheran Church, 5000 East Alameda Avenue, Denver, 80246 or augustanadenver.org
.