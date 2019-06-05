|
Lorraine Anderson
Loveland - Lorraine Ruth (Deines) Anderson, 90, of Loveland passed away on May 29, 2019. Lorraine was born on February 24, 1929 to Adam and Bertha (Dietz) Deines at the home of her Uncle William (Bill) and Aunt Martha (Dietz) Deines in Fort Collins. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fort Collins. Lorraine attended the Boxelder and Plummer country schools, Lincoln Jr. High School and graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1946. On May 2, 1948 she married Glenn Edward Anderson and they made their home in Fort Collins.
Lorraine worked at First National Bank in Fort Collins from 1946-1950. In December of 1951, she and Glenn moved to Windsor, where, as a stay at home mom, they raised their four children. In 1966 the U.S. Postal Service employed Lorraine as a clerk at the Windsor Post Office. She retired after 23 years of service on March 1, 1989.
Lorraine was active in her church and community. As a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Windsor since 1953 she served as president and treasurer for the Women of the Church, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was a Cub Scout den mother, 4-H leader, secretary of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Eaton Country Club where she served as president and treasurer of the Women's Golf Association.
Wanting to downsize into a patio home and to live closer to Eaton Country Club for their golfing, Lorraine & Glenn moved to Eaton in January 1989. In 1990 they purchased a home in Tucson AZ, thus beginning their annual migration during the winter months for golf, Rockies' spring training games and other warm weather activities. They moved to Windsor's Good Samaritan Water Valley Senior Living in 2009 and then to the Loveland Good Samaritan Village in 2013.
During her lifetime, Lorraine enjoyed playing the piano and organ, crocheting, needle work, sewing, playing bridge, golfing and traveling. She made memory quilts for all of her grandchildren. As a wonderful cook, she hosted many delicious dinners and took great joy in gathering her family which included her sisters and their families.
Lorraine & Glenn traveled extensively from 1985 through 2006. Their journeys took them to Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Thailand. They especially enjoyed their cruise around Italy and their river cruises down the Ohio, Mississippi and Rhine Rivers.
Lorraine is survived by her children Loren (Patty) Anderson, Berthoud CO, Chuck (Mary) Anderson, Ridgway CO, Glenda (Pete) Scheele, Bailey CO and Brian Anderson, Castle Rock CO; sisters Lois (Vern) Schilling, Fort Collins CO and Judy (Keith) Titus, Loveland CO; grandchildren Matt (Mei) Anderson, Lisa (Peter) Radice, Krista (Josh) Kammerlohr, Melisa (Kirk) Anderson, Celeste (Casey) Culver, Jason Anderson, Luke (Hope) Scheele, Briana (Michael) Ross, Amanda (Greg) Perry and Nathan Schweers; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sister Barbara Witman; grandson Benjamin Anderson and twin granddaughters Anne and Amme Anderson.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Windsor.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Published in The Coloradoan on June 5, 2019