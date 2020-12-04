Lorraine Schwindt
Fort Collins - Lorraine Schwindt passed away on December 2, 2020. She was a devoted grandmother, loyal friend, and steadfast mother. She is preceded in death by her husband Alvin Schwindt, and her sons Gary and Gregory.
Lorraine was born on May 27, 1930 to Jake and Lydia Kaltenberger. Born one of 11 siblings, she was born to be tough, resourceful, and hold her own.
In 1949 she married the love of her life, Alvin Schwindt. They farmed outside of Fort Collins for 32 years until they moved into Fort Collins in 1982. They spent many of those years going to weekly dances in town where they would dance the night away with friends. Before Alvin passed in January 2020, they celebrated 70 years of marriage.
When Alvin and Lorraine moved into town Lorraine took a job at Lydia's dress shop on Drake where she worked as a bookkeeper. Lorraine and Alvin formed a strong community of neighbors and friends in the Fort Collins Neighborhood. At the end of a beautiful day, you could find Lorraine and Alvin sitting out in their driveway, ready to chat with any neighbors who stopped by.
Lorraine is an example of a life well lived. While she knew great loss and tragedy in her life, she always found time to laugh. She was whip smart and always knew what was going on in town - she read the paper from cover to cover every morning. If you found yourself in Lorraine's kitchen during a meal, no matter who you were, you were welcome at her table.
While she will be missed fiercely here on earth, we know that she is dancing in heaven with her love and walking alongside her two boys.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter Gayle Ann Schwindt (Larry Thomas) of Windsor, Co., son Bradley Schwindt of Greeley, Co., grandchildren Lisa (Robert) Eakins of Elgin, Oklahoma, Sarah Armstrong (Dan Belknap) of Seattle, Washington, and Michael Schwindt of Grand Lake, CO. She was so proud and excited to also welcome her first great-granddaughter Emmalyn Joy Eakins, born on October 18th, 2020.
The family of Lorraine would like to thank all of the healthcare professionals who took such great care of Lorraine in her final days, including Senior Helpers, UCHealth Palliative Care, and Phoenix Home Care and Hospice.
A visitation will be held 5 - 7 p.m, Friday, December 11, 2020 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned for the spring of 2021. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com
to send online condolences.