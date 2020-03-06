|
Lorri Jones
Fort Collins - Lorri Jones, born in Mott, ND, passed away on the afternoon of March 2, 2020, at home and surrounded by loved ones. She was 57. She lived through a long and hard fought battle with cancer. She will be remembered as a caring mother, sister, and daughter, as well as for her quick wit and service as a Paraprofessional for PSD.
She is survived by her husband Darrell Jones and daughter Olivia Jones both of Fort Collins, CO, by her mother Diane Vetter and step father Clarence (Otto) Vetter both of Mott, ND, her sisters Carri Weller, Dana Miller, and Jessica Friedt, as well as her brother Scott Friedt. She is preceded by her father Tom Friedt, also of Mott, ND.
In lieu of flowers, the best way to honor Lorri is to make a donation to a .
A celebration of life will be held at Maxline Brewing, 2724 McClelland Dr, Fort Collins on Saturday March 14, 2020, from noon to 4:00pm.
Family and friends may view the full obituary or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2020