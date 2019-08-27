|
Louis Francis MacDonald
Fort Collins - Louis MacDonald died peacefully on August 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will take place Tuesday, August 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins. Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday. August 28th, 2 p.m. at Allnutt Drake Chapel with a reception to follow the service.
A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared.
Published in The Coloradoan from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019