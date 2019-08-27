Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Louis Francis MacDonald

Louis Francis MacDonald Obituary
Louis Francis MacDonald

Fort Collins - Louis MacDonald died peacefully on August 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will take place Tuesday, August 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins. Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday. August 28th, 2 p.m. at Allnutt Drake Chapel with a reception to follow the service.

A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared.
Published in The Coloradoan from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
