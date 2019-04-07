|
Louise Calkins
- - Louise Calkins ended her earthly journey on March 27, 2019 at the age of 95 - and what a journey it was! Louise was born in Crook, Colorado on November 2, 1923, to LeRoy and Agnes (Dotson) McKinstry, the youngest of five adult siblings. Shortly thereafter, her family moved to Sedgwick, where Louise grew up.
Immediately after graduating Sedgwick High School at the top of her class, she traveled to Illinois, where she attended business college. She then moved to San Diego, California, where her parents had relocated, and began doing office work for the war effort. When, on a lark, Louise joined her co-workers on a bowling league, she met Charles Calkins, her future husband.
Louise and Chuck were married March 22, 1947. They had three children: Robert, Judi, and Cyndy. In 1963, the family relocated to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Louise worked at Donaldson's and the family was very active in the Lake Harriet Masonic Lodge. Louise served the Order of Eastern Star as Worthy Matron in 1978.
In 1982, Louise and Chuck moved to Denver. Chuck died in March 1989, just shy of their 42nd wedding anniversary. Louise came to Fort Collins in 1992 to be closer to family. She volunteered at the newly opened senior center. She also made many memorable trips: to Disneyland with daughter Judi, a Disney Caribbean Cruise, and to Hawaii with daughter Cyndy, son-in-law Dean and granddaughter Lanna. She loved all places warm!
In later years in Windsor, Louise enjoyed walking her dog, Kimi, being a grandma, and hosting her family for big holiday feasts - she especially enjoyed St. Patrick's Day. Louise was a sincere and caring friend to all who had the honor of knowing her.
Her daughters, Judi Calkins and Cyndy Giauque, her grandchildren, Brian Giauque, Heather Armstrong, and Lanna and Alex Magnolia, and special niece and nephew, Russ and Jerry, have sadly relinquished Louise to her family who predeceased her: husband, Chuck, son, Robert, son-in-law, Dean Giauque, sisters, Edythe Gaston Morrison and Jeannette Clark, brothers, Ed and George, and her parents.
Family graveside service at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery in Denver.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 7, 2019