Lowella Maye Fencl
Littleton - On Sunday, July 29, 2018, Lowella Maye Fencl, loving wife and mother of four, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Lowella was born on March 26, 1943, in Long Beach, California. She moved to Dodge City, Kansas, where she attended elementary and middle school. Her uncles nicknamed her "Peaches" as a child, and she has been known by that name ever since. She moved to Boulder, Colorado, to attend high school and then married the love of her life Gary on June 16, 1962. They moved around a little before finally settling and raising their family in Littleton, Colorado.
She was always community-minded and wanted to make a difference in the world. Even though she had four children at home, she earned her associate's degree in accounting and paralegal services. She used that degree in her work with the Legal Aid Society of Denver and donated her time as a court-appointed Special Advocate for neglected and abused children in Denver. In 1996, Gary and Lowella moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, and she quickly found another way to make a difference in children's lives. She was a founding member of the Fort Collins chapter of Spellbinders, which is a volunteer organization that educates elementary-aged children through storytelling. In retirement, they moved to Blue Springs, Missouri, to be closer to grandkids and Lowella brought her storytelling to Voy Spears Elementary school where she spent countless hours helping educate children.
"A hundred years from now, it will not matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in, or the kind of car I drove…but the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child." This quote was on a plaque Lowella displayed proudly in her home. She believed in it to her core, and she embodied the sentiment in her daily actions.
She will be lovingly remembered as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, niece, cousin, and friend to all. She is predeceased by her father Buck Neff, her mother Helen Neff, and her grandson Michael. She is survived by her husband Gary; her children Curtis (Angela), Greg (Dani Flores), Brian (Tracey), Deidra (Chris); her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and her sister Toni Lavell (Charles).
Lowella will be laid to rest alongside her loving husband Gary on Thursday, July 11th at 10AM at the Grandview cemetery.
Published in The Coloradoan from July 10 to July 14, 2019