Lu will be remembered as being a loving wife, a wonderful and supportive mother, a cherished grandmother, a beloved great grandmother, a friend to many and a faithful servant to our Lord. She passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020, days before her 95th birthday. She was looking forward to going home and joining her husband Garry, finally.



Born Oct 12, 1925, in Pasadena, CA, she enjoyed spending most of her youth in Alvadore, OR living on her family's fruit ranch. She married the love of her life, Garry L. Fisk on Feb 3,1945. With various moves thru the years Lu lived in Fargo, ND; Brookings, SD; Portland, OR; Salt Lake City, UT; Overland Park, KS; Eugene, OR, and Fort Collins, CO.



No matter where she lived, Lu always got very involved volunteering in her community. She always saw things that needed to be improved in the school classrooms of her three children, or projects that needed a leader such as being a cub scout leader, leading 4-H groups. She also was involved in countless church activities including running the entire Sunday School, singing in the adult choir, leading bible discussions, and leading the women's mission work.



Lu was an avid civic organization volunteer. She was always willing to chair committees and serve as a board member or president. Some of the organizations she was with included League of Women Voters (local and state president), Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (local and state president), Emergency Medical Services for Johnson County Kansas, and National Association of Retired Federal Employees (local president).



During her many years in Fort Collins, Lu was very involved as an emergency room volunteer at Poudre Valley Hospital, serving in excess of 25,000 hours. She also enjoyed being a volunteer at the Lincoln Center, the FC Symphony Guild, FC Women's Commission, PEO Chapter G, United Methodist Women, Presbyterian Women, Stephens Ministry, and her homeowner's association.



Lu loved to be active, enjoyed being outdoors, was an avid sports fan for her CO teams, and spending time with family and friends. She participated in three book study groups, enjoyed knitting, needlepoint, sewing, cross stitch and games on her iPad. She stayed articulate on political issues and current affairs and loved an opportunity to learn from others. Her smile would light up with the visits from her great grandchildren, when they would run in her door and give her a gentle hug



Lu is survived by her three children, Larry (Jodie) Fisk, Cindy (Chris) Richmond, Jerry (Lemay) Fisk, grandchildren Sarah Putman, and her husband Matt, Erica Selby and her husband Steve, Nathan Fisk, and Jordan Fisk. Her four great grandchildren, Jaden and Garrett Putman, Liam and Haddie Selby. Lu's is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Ann and Chuck Adams, along with nephews and nieces.



Memorial gifts may be made to UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation c/o Volunteers or to First United Methodist Church Fort Collins ? Children's Ministries.









