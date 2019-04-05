|
Lucille J. Creech
Bradenton, FL - Lucille "Lucy" Miranda Creech went home to the Lord, March 22, 2019, at Blake Medical Center, Bradenton, Florida, after a brief illness. She was born in Gardner, Colorado, January 7, 1928, to Ernesto and Carolina Miranda; she was the second of their fifteen children.
Lucille is survived by her only child, son, Dennis Michael Hardin, and his spouse, Sandra Hardin, of Chiefland, FL. She is also survived by two brothers, Carlos Michael Miranda of Denver, and John Miranda of Fort Collins; by six sisters, Elsie King of Warren, MI, Carmen Benavidez of San Jose, CA, Frances Hernandez of Fort Collins, CO, Susanna Miranda of Carlsbad, CA, Esther Bain of Troy, MO, Consuelo Rock of Anchorage, AK, and sister-in-law Juliana Jay Miranda of Fort Collins, CO, and three generations of nieces and nephews.
Lucille was proceeded in death by her parents, first husband, Eugene Hardin of Indiana, husband Kermit Creech of Troy, MO, five brothers, Francisco Miranda, Augustine Miranda, Anthony Miranda, Ruben Miranda, Valerio Miranda, and one sister, Irene Janero.
Lucy, as she was known growing up in Fort Collins, graduated from Fort Collins High. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. After graduating, she worked at the Bell Market, a local country-style grocery. She traveled through the Mid-West living in Indiana, Michigan, and finally to Troy, Missouri, where she met and married Kermit F. Creech in 1962; they were married for 35 yrs. She was widowed in 1997. Together they owned and worked a farm of several hundred acres. Lucille loved driving tractor, raising her livestock, and canning from her large garden. They also owned a home construction business; she learned to frame, roof, install plumbing and electrical. The locals said, "Lucy could swing a hammer as good as any man." She loved the hard work. She was an avid outdoors person and spent any free time she had fishing.
Lucille and Kermit retired to Florida in 1982, settling in Bradenton. Encouraged by her son, Dennis, she joined the and American Legion Auxiliaries, where she made many new friends. She headed the kitchen concession at the for many years; she loved cooking and her food was always delicious. She enjoyed socializing, especially at bingos and line dancing.
A memorial Mass will be held May 26, 2019, 10:30 am, at Holy Family Church in Fort Collins, CO. A memorial service will be held in Bradenton, FL in June at the . Memorial contributions made be made to your local chapter of the , or .
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019