Lucy Cromer Graybeal
Fort Collins - Lucy Cromer Graybeal, 89, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society Hospice. She was born in 1929 to Joseph and Mary Cromer in Fort Collins, where she spent most of her life.
She was known by many as a strong willed and hard working woman who retired after 16 years of service with Colorado State University.
Lucy is survived by her daughters, Sheryle Williams and husband Randy of Happy Valley, Oregon, and Debbie Borchardt and husband Mike of Forest Grove, Oregon. She is also survived by her grandchildren Karey Iven, Brian Williams, Wendee Buendia and husband Scott, Nathan Borchardt, and Jesse Borchardt; great-grandchildren Heidi Reeder, Caroline Iven, Samantha Buendia, Brandon Buendia, and Brooklyn Williams; brother Wendell Cromer, sister Shirley Mace, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to all of the staff at Good Samaritan Society in Fort Collins for their attentiveness and loving care.
At Lucy's request, her family will remember her privately and no service will be held.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 29 to June 2, 2019