Lyle Dewayne Antrobus
Fort Collins - Lyle Dewayne "Andy" Antrobus, age 90, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away July 28, 2019. A viewing will be held Monday, August 5 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Allnutt, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, Colorado, 80526. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, August 6 at 2:00 p.m., followed by the Interment at Resthaven Memory Gardens, 8426 US-287, Fort Collins, returning to Allnutt for a reception. A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared.
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 4, 2019