Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyle Antrobus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyle Dewayne Antrobus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lyle Dewayne Antrobus Obituary
Lyle Dewayne Antrobus

Fort Collins - Lyle Dewayne "Andy" Antrobus, age 90, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away July 28, 2019. A viewing will be held Monday, August 5 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Allnutt, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, Colorado, 80526. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, August 6 at 2:00 p.m., followed by the Interment at Resthaven Memory Gardens, 8426 US-287, Fort Collins, returning to Allnutt for a reception. A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared.
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now