Lynn E. Russell
Lynn was born September 20, 1938 in Arapahoe, NE and passed away April 11, 2020 in Fort Collins, CO. His parents were Elmo and Louise (Riepe) Russell. He graduated from Arapahoe High School and Milford Trade School. He served two years with the Army in Berlin, Germany. He worked as an HVAC technician at the University of Nebraska for five years and at Colorado State University for thirty-two years.
He married his wife, Linda (Patefield), June 14, 1969 and they had two daughters Debra Russell (Mike) and Cindy Subia (Chris). Grandchildren are Ryan Pitt, Adam Limones, Maraya Guillen, Kayla Subia, and Tagan Subia. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by three sisters and their spouses, one brother-in-law and his wife, and twelve nieces and nephews.
Lynn enjoyed trail rides and attending his daughters and grandchildren's school and 4-H activities as well as participating and volunteering at the Greeley Saddle Club.
Graveside burial at Windsor, CO cemetery with celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to Larimer Country 4-H Foundation (Cindy at (970)481-7993 or [email protected]) or Greeley Saddle Club (Patti at (970)673-5979 or [email protected])
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020