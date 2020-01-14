|
M. Marie Macy
Fort Collins - M. Marie Macy, born an raised in Longmont Colorado, died on January 10, 2020 at her home in Fort Collins, Colorado. A Celebration of Life will be held at the University Club at Lory Student Center at CSU on Saturday, January, 18, 2020, at 1:30pm. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Marie Macy Legacy Fund at the CSU Foundation, 300 University Services Center, Fort Collins, CO, 80523-9100. Reference endowment #71205. Please indicate for the benefit of Early Childhood Center in the College of Health and Human Services. Please visit www.VesseyFuneralService.com to leave condolences for the family and read Marie's full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020