Fort Collins - Mabel Myatt Mills, 99, of Fort Collins, CO was born August 25, 1919 in Philadelphia, MS., the daughter of W. 0. (Sam) and Sarah Anne (Annie) Myatt. She had one brother, W. Joe Myatt. The Myatts moved to Jackson, TN. when Mabel was ten. As a graduate of Jackson High School, she attended Lambuth College where she studied English and Latin. During WW II she participated in the war effort by working as an assistant to the office manager at Proctor & Gamble's Wolf Creek Ordnance Plant. Mabel met her future husband Fred Mills from Providence, RI through her brother. They were in basic training together, and Joe brought him home for Christmas leave. Fred and Mabel wrote to each other throughout the war and were married in 1946. Despite a gentle disposition, Mabel was strong willed and paid no mind to those who had warned her about marrying a Yankee. Once married, Mabel stayed home with her three daughters. She later worked as church secretary, full time organist, and as secretary to the Chief Financial Officer at Memphis State University. Mabel was an avid reader, loved having her family all together, and was always up for a game of cards. Throughout her life, Mabel was a devout Methodist and a member of First United Methodist Church in Ft. Collins, CO. She is survived by her three daughters and their families, Anne and Richard Dolph; Shirley and Dan Ellsworth, son David, wife Elisabeth, great granddaughter Laine (all of Ft. Collins, CO.); and Mary and François Baumont and daughters, Lucie and Monique, of Gillette, NJ.
A burial service will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Fort Collins on Monday, July 29 at 10:30 am.
Published in The Coloradoan on July 28, 2019