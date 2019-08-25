Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
300 W. Mountain Ave
Fort Collins, CO
View Map
Madeline Cruz Obituary
Madeline Cruz

Fort Collins - Madeline Cruz, 68, of Fort Collins, passed August 22, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family until her passing.

Maddy came to the United States in 1979 to pursue her masters degree and to be with the love of her life, Frank, where they started and raised a family in Fort Collins.

Through her life, she touched the lives of many people, through her work at First National Bank and then Director of Human Resources at Hilton in Fort Collins.

Maddy was resilient and her love of life and family persisted until the very end.

Maddy is directly survived by her husband Frank and son JR, and her favorite dog Champ, her brothers Jun and Edgar and sisters Becky and Grace.

Viewing from 5:00-7:00 pm and Rosary at 7:00 pm, Monday, August 26 at Goes Funeral Care, 3665 Canal Dr, Suite E, Fort Collins; Mass at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, August 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 300 W. Mountain Ave, Fort Collins.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Elderhaus or Pathways Hospice in her name. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 25, 2019
