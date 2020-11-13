1/1
Mandar Sunthankar
Mandar Sunthankar

Fort Collins -

Mandar Balakrishna Sunthankar, 75, passed away on Nov. 9, 2020. Born Dec. 24, 1944 in Belgaum, Maharashtra, India. Wife, Shivalini "Lena" Sunthankar. Children, Sumit and Shilpa.

Mandar started Ionedge Corp. in Fort Collins where he patented an environmentally safe process for metal coating, and later was a business consultant. Mandar and Lena were founders in the India Association at CSU, and hosted Hindu holidays for the community.

Mandar is described as a voice of reason, young at heart and unafraid to try something new. He will be missed by loved ones worldwide, and is survived by his wife, brother, both children and their spouses, and their King Charles Spaniel, Milli. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the spring.

A detailed life story is available at www.goesfuneralcare.com/obituaries/Mandar-Sunthankar.




Published in Coloradoan from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
