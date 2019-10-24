|
|
Marabelle Marie Carroll
Fort Collins formerly of Illinois - Marabelle Marie Carroll, 98, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away on October 22, 2019, surrounded by her family at Centre Avenue Health. Marabelle was born January 3, 1921, in Beaver Creek, Illinois, to Nicholas and Fannie (Stubblefield) Basler.
Marabelle married Donald R. Carroll on December 10, 1938. She then followed her husband to Effingham, IL, and Dallas, TX. Upon Don's return from WWII, the couple moved to Stockton, IL, to run a farm, and then to Rockford, IL, where Marabelle worked with Don for 27 years at Swedish American Hospital. Spirited to the last and fondly called GiGi (great-grandma), Marabelle will be remembered for her incredible chicken and dumplings, love of Washington, D.C., nail-painting expertise, support of her family's education, wily Easter egg hunting, and insatiable sweet tooth.
Survivors include her daughter, Janice K. (Dale) Rushneck of Fort Collins, CO; and son, Donald L. (Julie) Carroll of Rockford, IL; grandchildren, David Rushneck, Jennifer (Amy) Rushneck, Nikki Sands, Jenna (Darek) Gawronski; and great-grandchildren, Tae and Zyah Rushneck, Farrah Sands, and Garrett Gawronski.
Preceding Marabelle in death were an infant daughter, Nancy Eileen Carroll, her parents, four siblings and her husband.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Young Funeral Home, Greenville, Illinois. Interment will follow at Wisetown Cemetery in Beaver Creek, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525, to whom the family extends their gratitude. Funeral arrangements were handled by Bohlender Funeral Chapel in Fort Collins, and Young Funeral Home in Greenville. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019