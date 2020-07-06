Marcela DiBenedetto



Fort Collins - Marcela DiBenedetto, 36 years old died on Friday, June 26th, 2020, at her home in Fort Collins, Colorado.



Marcela DiBenedetto, 36 years old, lost her hard-fought battle with lupus on Friday, June 26th, 2020, at her home in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was diagnosed with lupus in the Fall of 2019 and spent every day since battling the pain it caused in her entire body. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, love for her family, her husband and four children carried her through some of the most painful moments of her life. Yet through her pain, Marcy continued to be a light in this world, affecting the lives of anyone she spent time with, even if just a few moments.



Marcy was born on October 24th, 1983 in Fort Collins, Colorado to Oralia Luna and Felix Gomez. She was raised by her Uncle Alfredo Luna and her Grandmother Maria Luna. She was the oldest of six brothers and two sisters.



Marcy was known best for her joy and selflessness despite any circumstances or environments she experienced. She had a big heart that was never tarnished by the hurt and pain of this world. Throughout her life she was the daughter, sister, mom, and friend that someone might have never had. She could start a conversation with anyone, break down walls, bring them to tears, and leave them with the biggest smile ever.



She attended Putnam/Fullana Elementary School, Lincoln Junior High, and Centennial High School in Fort Collins. While attending Lincoln, she met her eventual husband, Anthony. They were friends from the time they met, long before they became husband and wife. Over the years, though in different schools, cities, and even states they remained strongly connected. It appears Marcy was always there when Anthony needed her most. She brought comfort, peace, and most of all a love for Jesus to Anthony.



Anthony and Marcy reconnected for good in June 2007 when Anthony was in California and Marcy moved back to Fort Collins. Anthony wasted no time, understanding that his one true love was who he needed and quickly moved back to Fort Collins. Their friendship was so strong, they spent every day together and talked on the phone late into the night. Anthony could no longer hide his true feelings for her. After a short engagement, they married on July 24th, 2007.



Over the last 13 years, Marcy and Anthony created a home for their four children; Campbell, Keturah, Anthony Thomas, and Emma; spending most of their marriage in Anthony's childhood home.



When Marcy became a Mom in June 2008, she was nervous and excited. Quickly the nerves went away, and she began pouring her heart and soul into loving her children. Today, her children carry so much of who Marcy was, in all that they do. A woman of faith and the heart of the DiBenedetto family, Marcy taught her children the love of Jesus; not only in attending church services as a family but in the simple, daily way she spread God's love anywhere she went.



Marcy loved to fish, have movie nights, go out to eat, and of course, host family birthdays and holidays. She would plan out every detail of any party to simply see the smiles on everyone's faces. She, of course, loved to spend time alone with her husband, even if it meant just watching him sleep.



Marcy and Anthony were building a forever home for their children, her Uncle, and her Grandma. She spent her life giving back and it was evident in the outpouring of love and support her family has received since her passing. The entire area of Northern Colorado has been overwhelmed by the news but also thankful to know she is no longer in pain, at peace with Jesus, and with numerous family and friends.



Her surviving family members are numerous but mostly include:



Husband of 13 years: Anthony George DiBenedetto.



Her four children: Campbell, Keturah Maray, Anthony Thomas, and Emma Veronica DiBenedetto.



Immediate family include: Mother-Oralia Luna, Grandmother-Maria Luna, Uncle-Alfredo Luna, Cousins: Anna Luna, Melody Luna, and Vanessa and Antonio Madrigal.



In-laws: Thomas and Valerie DiBenedetto; Zachary and Gloria DiBenedetto, and Autumn and Eric Farrington.



Her children's Godparents: Cassidy Montoya and Keturah Lucas.



Other family members: unfortunately, too many beloved siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephews to list here.









