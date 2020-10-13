1/1
Margaret A. Honn
Margaret A. Honn

Fort Collin, CO. - Margaret A. Honn, 92, passed away October 10, 2020. Visitation on Sun. October 18, 2020 from 2 - 4 pm at the Allnutt Drake Chapel. Graveside service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Roselawn Cemetery, Fort Collins. Please bring your lawn chairs to the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Margaret A. Honn to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Fort Collins, CO. You may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.




Published in Coloradoan from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
OCT
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
