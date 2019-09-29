Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Averill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Aileen Averill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Aileen Averill Obituary
Margaret Aileen Averill

Daly City, CA - Margaret Aileen Averill passed away on September 2nd, 2019 in Daly City, California.

Margaret was born March 3rd, 1994 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Margaret earned a degree in mathematics at Brigham Young University, and she did graduate work in mathematics at Stony Brook University. She was employed as a technical editor.

Margaret's favorite pastimes included reading, long walks, and bicycle rides. She enjoyed spending time with family and playing with her young nieces and nephews.

Margaret is survived by her parents, Gregory S. and Ann Averill, her maternal grandmother, Nancy Carlisle, and sisters and brothers: Sarah A. Lott, Gregory M. Averill, Joseph H. Averill, Nathan S. Averill, Rebecca K. Smith, and Bruce E. Averill.

A private service was held on September 14th. Burial was at Grandview Cemetery, Fort Collins, Colorado.

Margaret is loved and missed.

Family and friends may visit the online memorial tribute at www.allnuttftcollins.com to leave condolences or a personal note for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now