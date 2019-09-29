|
|
Margaret Aileen Averill
Daly City, CA - Margaret Aileen Averill passed away on September 2nd, 2019 in Daly City, California.
Margaret was born March 3rd, 1994 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Margaret earned a degree in mathematics at Brigham Young University, and she did graduate work in mathematics at Stony Brook University. She was employed as a technical editor.
Margaret's favorite pastimes included reading, long walks, and bicycle rides. She enjoyed spending time with family and playing with her young nieces and nephews.
Margaret is survived by her parents, Gregory S. and Ann Averill, her maternal grandmother, Nancy Carlisle, and sisters and brothers: Sarah A. Lott, Gregory M. Averill, Joseph H. Averill, Nathan S. Averill, Rebecca K. Smith, and Bruce E. Averill.
A private service was held on September 14th. Burial was at Grandview Cemetery, Fort Collins, Colorado.
Margaret is loved and missed.
Family and friends may visit the online memorial tribute at www.allnuttftcollins.com to leave condolences or a personal note for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan on Sept. 29, 2019