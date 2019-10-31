|
Margaret Ann Bernhardt Freeman
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Margaret Ann Bernhardt Freeman 96 years, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Margaret was born on May 24, 1923 in Remington, Indiana to George W. and Agnes Platt Bernhardt. She lived there through high school, moving after graduation to South Bend, IN to become an x-ray technician where she worked for three Radiologists. She met her husband, Foster Russell "Frosty" Freeman, in South Bend during WWII while he was attending the Navy's V-12 program at Notre Dame. They were married on February 17, 1946, one month after he was honorably discharged from the Navy and shortly thereafter, moved to Fort Collins, CO so Frosty could finish his Forestry classes at Colorado State University. Margaret worked as an x-ray technician at the Larimer County Hospital for two years until their son, Stephen Russell, was born. After graduation, Frosty's career took them to Yellowstone National Park where daughter, Barbara Ann and son, David Ralph joined the family. During his Park Service career, the family lived in Rocky Mountain National Park, CO; Hot Springs National Park, AR; National Capitol Parks East, Washington, DC; and the Midwest Regional Office, Omaha, NB. In 1990 after retirement, Margaret and Frosty returned to Fort Collins, the place they loved and where they had many friends. Margaret and Frosty loved living in the National Parks and raising their children to love and appreciate them.
Margaret was a devoted mother and stayed very involved in the lives of her children. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader in Estes Park, CO and Hot Springs, AR. She and Frosty chaperoned school trips, attended countless swim meets and cheered on the sidelines of school games. While in Maryland she took tax preparation classes and worked for H&R Block; in Omaha Margaret volunteered at Methodist Hospital for 12 years and was a long time member of the Newcomers group; In Fort Collins they were members of First Presbyterian Church and she was active in Golden Girls Club of the Golden K Kiwanis Club, as well as several retiree groups.
Survivors include her children Stephen R. Freeman (Sharon), Barbara F Olsen (Jerry) and David R Freeman (Shawn); Grandchildren Alison Freeman, Russ Freeman (Julia), Laura Lofton (J.R.), Kelly Berkram (Paul) and Kim Givler; Great-Grandchildren Quinn, Ty and Sadie Berkram, Jaxon and Ryan Lofton, Lilia and Josie Freeman; sister, Mary Bernhardt Gottliebsen; a niece and two sons; two nephews and their families. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Frosty, her parents, two brothers and one sister.
A private family reunion memorial service will be held in July, followed by the scattering of her ashes to join those of Frosty in a location chosen by and special to them both. Donations may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to the Rocky Mountain Nature Association in Estes Park, CO.
