Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church
5450 S. Lemay Ave.
Fort Collins, CO
Interment
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Fort Logan Cemetery
4400 W. Kenyon Ave.
Denver, CO
Margaret Baccelli


1928 - 2019
Margaret Baccelli Obituary
Margaret Baccelli

Fort Collins - Margaret "Peggy" Baccelli passed away unexpectedly at her home in Fort Collins, Colorado on Tuesday, September 10th at the age of 91. She was born Margaret Jane Littmann in San Pedro California in 1928.

A funeral mass will be celebrated in honor of Peggy at 10 am, Monday October 7th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church, 5450 S. Lemay Ave. Fort Collins, Colorado 80525. A reception will follow. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences and read Peggy's full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019
