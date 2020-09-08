Margaret (Peggy) Cecil



Margaret (Peggy) Cecil, age 91, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020. She was born to George and Thelma Fischbach on March 19, 1929 in East Orange, New Jersey. She was the third of eight children and grew up in the small town of Roseland, NJ. Peggy was an excellent student and enjoyed playing on the girl's softball team. She graduated from Roseland High School in 1946 at the top of her class. As a self proclaimed "Tomboy", she loved to "rough it up" with her siblings. Some of her favorite pass-times included singing in the church choir, going to the movies, and curling up with a book and a dish of chocolate ice cream. After high school, she attended the Latin American Institute, eventually accepting a position at the Thomas Cook Travel Agency in New York City.



At this time, Peg met Lawrence (Larry) Cecil at the Methodist youth group. They were married a year later in January of 1953 and had 5 children: Lawrence (Skip), Chris, Holly Beth, Peter, and Robin. Over the next 55 years, she lived in Florida,Virginia, New Jersey, Connecticut, Ohio, and finally Colorado.



Peggy had a warm heart. She welcomed many others into the Cecil family as if they were her own. If one was lucky enough to arrive at Christmas, there was always a gift and an endless buffet of delicious food and cookies. She spent months preparing for the special day. She loved a good laugh and was always eager to hear the news of family and friends. Her forthright manner and keen intelligence led to many spirited conversations over the years.



Her involvement and commitment to the Methodist church was a life long gift. Along with the United Methodist Women, Peg supported and touched many people in local communities as well as foreign missionaries serving abroad. She served as treasurer of the UMW and received a Special Mission Recognition Award in 1995. On Sundays, she loved singing her heart out in the choir and playing the hand bells.



A lifelong learner, she always had a stack of books from the public library and often took classes at the local community center. Her love of reading lives on in her children and grandchildren. Peg loved flowers and made sure each of her homes had a beautiful garden. Over the years, Peggy and Larry took many rides out into the country, bringing their treasures home to create an interesting collection of beautiful antiques.



An extraordinary craftsman, her hands could perform feats of magical creation. Knitted afghans, a complete wedding suit, tailored wool shirts, complicated slipcovers or tiny doll clothes appeared as if she willed them into being. Her eye for detail and quality lives on in each of her children.



Peggy's bright smile and generous heart will be remembered by all who knew her. She was quick to offer a helping hand to those she knew and those she'd never met. Her sense of fairness to all is a legacy that carries on to the next generations.



Peggy is survived by her brother Dennis Fischbach, (Patrick), Ogunquit, ME, Children: Skip Cecil, (Debra Sue), Chris Cecil, Peter Cecil, (Susan), Robin Cecil, (Michael), and Mary Schwed - all in Fort Collins. Also, 9 grandchildren: Simon Cecil, Noah Cecil, Wilson Cecil, Matthew Cecil, Catherine Cecil, Daniel Cecil, Ruthie Cecil, Aaron Vaughn, and Noelle Vaughn, and 4 great grand children: Natalie Vaughn, Claire Vaughn, Benjamin Vaughn, and Jackson Cecil.



A memorial service will be held on September 23, 2020 at 11:00AM at The United Methodist Church, 1005 Stover Street, Fort Collins on the north lawn at the corner of Elizabeth and Stover Street. Please wear a mask.



In lieu of flowers, Peggy would have loved for you to make a donation to the public library. Poudre River Library District, 301 E. Olive St., Fort Collins, CO 80524.









