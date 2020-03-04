|
|
Margaret Hyde
Laporte - Margaret Maxwell Hyde was born October 15th, 1931 in McKee Missouri. She lived a true rural life being raised in a log cabin and attending a one room school house; with the notable mention that the schoolhouse was lifted and moved by a tornado. Two men had a deep impact in Margaret's life, the first being her father. On the farm she worked side-by-side with him no matter what the chore. Margaret wouldn't have wanted life any other way. That ambition and drive led her to the Campion Academy, where she graduated in 1949. From there she attended Union College in Lincoln Nebraska, where she earned her nursing degree. Margaret had found her calling, she was tough enough and kind enough to be the perfect nurse.
Margaret had a way of making meaningful connections where ever she was. On her way to work in Boulder she checked over the fence to see if an elderly lady needed any help, Aunt Nell. This was to lead to the second meaningful man in her life, Aunt Nell's nephew Jim Hyde. On December 12, 1954 James and Margaret were married. Margaret lived a dual life, surgical nurse at the Beebe clinic by day and farming side by side in La Porte with Jim by night. Not letting any of the skills learned on the farm or in the classroom go to waste.
In Matthew, it says that when I was hungry you fed me, when I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink. One would've been hard-pressed to walk into the Hyde household and not smell the aroma of a fresh brewed cup of coffee that seemed to be made especially for you. In Matthew, it goes on to say if you you have done these things to someone in need you have done it unto me.
Margaret loved and healed all that came through her sliding glass door. Whether it was a painting or peoples lives Margaret had a way of bringing the hidden beauty out of everything she touched.
On February 21st, 2020 Margaret passed away at home with friends and loved ones by her side, she will be missed. Each of us hold a portion of the story that was Margaret's life in our hearts. On March 13 at 11 o'clock at Fort Collins Seventh-Day Adventist Church we will have a chance to gather together and remember a life beautifully lived.
Service will be held at: Fort Collins Seventh-Day Adventist Church 2040 Nancy Gray Ave Fort Collins, CO 80525 March 13th at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Dogs for the Deaf, Inc. c/o Vessey Funeral Service, 2649 E. Mulberry St., A-1, Fort Collins, Colorado, 80524.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020