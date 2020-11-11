Margie Weitz
Fort Collins - Margie Lee (Fitzpatrick) Weitz of Fort Collins, CO was born on October 13, 1935 in Los Angeles County, CA, and died on November 9, 2020 of natural causes surrounded by several of her children. Daughter of George Francis Fitzpatrick and Annie Mildred Luzier, Margie was fiercely proud of her family and Irish heritage, and two of her favorite lifetime memories were visiting the Cliffs of Mohr and renewing her 50th wedding vows to her husband James Robert Weitz at a mass in their honor.
Margie was proceeded in death by her husband, and is survived by her children Gregory Martin Weitz (Cindy Dice), Matthew Christopher Weitz (Patty Barker), Daniel Patrick Weitz (Laura Hillstrom), and Susie Weitz (Dangerfield); her grandchildren Matt, Evan, Christine, Leah, Connor, Hunter, Jay LeCavalier, Charlie LeCavalier, Peter LeCavalier, Garret Dangerfield and Erin Dangerfield; and her sister and lifelong best friend Kathleen "Kay" Cusack.
Margie joked that she'd been vaccinated with a phonograph needle, as it was reflected in her love of singing, storytelling and the arts. A graduate of Eagle Rock High School and Glendale College with a degree in Dramatic Arts who moved to Fort Collins in the late 1960's, Margie was instrumental in the burgeoning theatre community in that town. She could be seen on stage, backstage and fundraising in the earliest years of Ft. Collins Children's Theatre, Reader's Theatre, Probe Theatre, Foothills Community Theatre and OpenStage Theatre and Co., as well as onstage with CSU Theatre. She also loved performing in the Larimer Chorale.
As a paraprofessional in the Poudre School District for over 15 years, Margie was recognized publicly for her work with special needs children, and later took great pride in her volunteer work with local elementary schools and their reading programs. Her home contained hundreds of books, and stashed in one titled "Messages From My Father" was a message from Margie's father that read "If you 'can' help someone, you do it, whether you 'want' to or not." Service was not a choice, it was the Right Thing to Do.
Margie will be fondly remembered by the hundreds of lives she touched in Fort Collins, be they the students she helped or performed for and with, the friends she made along the way, or the folks she interacted with from day to day. A favorite quote of hers was by the German poet Ranier Maria Rilke, which echoed the theme of a favorite tune of her father's, the Irish "Danny Boy":
"And yet they, who are long gone are in us/As predestination, as burdens upon our destiny, as blood that pulsates/And as a gesture that rises up out of the depths of time."
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to American Lung Association
.
A visitation is scheduled for 12 - 6 pm, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Vessey Funeral Service Chapel, 2649 E Mulberry St. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery; a post-pandemic Celebration of Life will be held in spring/summer 2021.