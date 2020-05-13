|
Marian A. Wich
Fort Collins - Marian Allene Wich went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 9, 2020, at the age of 94 years young. She was born in the farming family of Walter and Helen Hammer on June 14, 1925 in Letts, Iowa. She went to grade school in Letts and Grandview, Iowa, after which she worked at International Harvester Co in Moline, Illinois. She then decided to move to California to work at a military installation before moving to Fort Collins in 1948, where she met the love of her life, Glenn Wich. Glenn and Marian were married November 10, 1950 and remained dedicated to each other for 60 years.
Marian and Glenn farmed in the Wellington area for 46 years. Marian was a wonderful wife and mother, an excellent cook and housekeeper, as well as an influential role model for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her family and life-long friends have in-numerous joyous memories of holidays, family gatherings and special events which are treasured by all who knew her. She worked hard with Glenn to make a happy home for her family and whoever came by to share lunch or dinner as their home was always open. She created exceptional meals that were shared by many and enjoyed by all. She would often surprise family, friends, or anyone who needed it - dropping by with her unmatched homemade meals and baked goods.
Marian and Glenn grew amazing gardens of flowers, fruits and vegetables and then canned shelves full of their bountiful harvest each year, that was often shared.
Her grandchildren have fond memories of making Christmas cookies during the holidays, helping her in the garden, and playing "Uno". Marian had many interests including reading, sewing, and crafts, especially ceramics. She enjoyed watching basketball and football, and especially loved watching the Nuggets.
She was a 4-H leader and avid participant in Bible Study Fellowship for many years. She was a member of Wellington Federated Church and Timberline Church in Fort Collins. Her favorite Bible verses were Proverbs 3:5-6 and Philippians 4:13. Her favorite hymn was the Old Rugged Cross as Jesus was the cornerstone of her life.
Marian was a strong, active, and generous spirit. She deeply loved her family and friends and cared for any and all in need. She dedicated her life to Christ and helping others wherever and whenever she could. She will be greatly missed.
Marian is survived by children: son, Michael Wich (Agnes), and daughter, Kelly Weaver (Clark), both of Wellington; Grandchildren, Matt Wich and Isaac Wich (Amber) of Wellington, Cyle Weaver and Cory Weaver (Natalie) of Phoenix, AZ; Great-grandchildren, Addison, Jonathan and Gustave Wich of Wellington, and Cory Jr Weaver of Phoenix. Marian was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glenn; both parents, Walter and Helen Hammer; sisters, Rosalie Hafner, Evelyn Wilson, brother Harlan Hammer and infant brother, Raymond.
The family wishes to thank Good Samaritan Society - Fort Collins Village for their care and compassion of Marian over the last several years, as well as all those who visited, inspired, worshiped and played with her.
A Celebration of Marian's Life will be scheduled for a future date. Donations in her honor may be made to , or "Empty Tomb" Missionaries in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive, Fort Collins, CO 80524. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 13 to May 17, 2020