Marie Terese (Nee Kelly) Seaser
Livonia, MI - Marie Terese (nee Kelly) Seaser, 93, passed away on July 30, 2020 in Livonia, MI. after a long decline in health. Marie lived her entire life in Michigan. She was born to Peter Patrick Kelly and Florence Buehner Kelly on Jan. 2, 1927 in Detroit. As a teenager and young adult, she endured the sacrifice and hardship of WWII, losing her only brother, Raymond, in conflict in Germany. She graduated from St. Anthony's high school in 1945 and soon thereafter enrolled in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. Although she did not complete the program, she shared her interest in nursing as a volunteer in hospitals and with the Catholic Medical Mission board. She was a proud American and served as an election judge for many years.
Marie and the love of her life, Ervin (Bud) Seaser, met as neighborhood children, where they lived across the street from one another. They were married on June 21, 1947 in Detroit. To this marriage were born four sons: "Rayno" Raymond Ervin, "R.J." Robert John, Dennis Michael, and Paul Frances. Dennis died just days old.
As a Ford Motor wife, a devout Catholic, and the mother of three active boys, Marie was a faithful and loving woman. She was a committed and strong partner to Bud, steadfast through his 32-year career at Ford and his time in the U.S. Navy. Marie's strong Catholic faith kept her active in her church and Catholic schools where she was on the altar society and involved in her son's activities. All three of her boys profited greatly from her dedication to their education, sporting events, and Catholic faith. The family spent many summers at the Kelly family cabin in Roscommon where northern Michigan fun and frolic created many precious memories. They also enjoyed many camping adventures.
Intensely proud of her Irish heritage, Marie was a longtime, sustaining member of the Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernians (LAOH), an Irish Catholic fraternal organization that protects and promotes Irish heritage and culture. She served on the Rose Kennedy LAOH-Wayne County, Michigan board of directors, served as an officer, and was a delegate to many state and national conventions. She honorably served as LAOH state president. Marie and Bud loved to travel and Ireland was more-often-than-not on the itinerary. She also loved time visiting her Colorado family.
Marie is survived by her sons: "Rayno" Raymond (Patty), Ft Collins, CO.; "R.J." Robert (Kristin), Redford, MI; Paul (Barb Romig), South Lyon, MI. She leaves five beloved grandchildren: Tracy Lahay, Dearborn, MI; Patrick (Lauren) Seaser, Peoria, AZ; Andrew (Jennifer) Seaser, Abigail McMahon (Carl Hinderer), and Kyle Seaser (Courtney), all of Colorado. Also mourning her passing are 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Haight; former daughter-in-law Karen Pernicano; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Ervin John (Bud); infant son Dennis; brother, Raymond; sister, Florence Kelly Fritz; and daughter-in-law, Kay Kenney Seaser.
Condolences may be left at obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
.
Memorial donations in Marie's honor gratefully accepted: Sacred Heart Major Seminary educational scholarship, 2701 Chicago Blvd, Detroit, MI 48206; Divine Child High School scholarship fund c/o Aubri McNamara, 1001 N. Silvery Lane, Dearborn, MI 48128.