Services
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Margaret Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Margaret Schmidt Obituary
Marion Margaret Schmidt

Fort Collins - Marion Margaret Schmidt, 91, went to be with our Lord December 21, 2019 at Lemay Avenue Health & Rehab in Fort Collins, CO. She was born, November 26, 1928 in Fort Collins, CO to Henry and Elizabeth (Simmons) Lockman.

Marion grew up in Fort Collins. She met her husband, Elmer Schmidt in Fort Collins and they were married on December 15, 1946. Once married, Marion worked as a homemaker and raising their two children while Elmer worked for Ideal Cement until he retired in 1983. Marion's other interests included being a Cub Scout den mother, PTA, gardening, canning, sewing, and needlework. Marion was a devoted wife and mother whose family always came first.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Schmidt; parents, Henry and Elizabeth Lockman; brothers, Wilbert, Dwayne and Victor; sisters, Bertha Bigham Steeley, Amelia Feit and Emma Schraeder Hobbs.

She is survived by children, Harvey Schmidt (Judi) of Fort Collins, CO, Raymond Schmidt of Loveland, CO; her brother, Melvin Lockman of Hickory, North Carolina and sister, Betty Clark of Arvada, CO. Also surviving her are 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the staffs of Lemay Avenue Health & Rehab and New Mercer Commons for the love and care they gave Marion.

Viewing will be at 10:30 am and the funeral at 11 am, Friday January 24, 2020 at Timberline Church, South Auditorium, 2908 S. Timberline Rd. followed by a reception in the East Auditorium. Interment will be at 2:00 pm at Resthaven Memory Gardens 8426 S Hwy 287.

Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to view the full obituary and send condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bohlender Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -