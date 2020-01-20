|
|
Marion Margaret Schmidt
Fort Collins - Marion Margaret Schmidt, 91, went to be with our Lord December 21, 2019 at Lemay Avenue Health & Rehab in Fort Collins, CO. She was born, November 26, 1928 in Fort Collins, CO to Henry and Elizabeth (Simmons) Lockman.
Marion grew up in Fort Collins. She met her husband, Elmer Schmidt in Fort Collins and they were married on December 15, 1946. Once married, Marion worked as a homemaker and raising their two children while Elmer worked for Ideal Cement until he retired in 1983. Marion's other interests included being a Cub Scout den mother, PTA, gardening, canning, sewing, and needlework. Marion was a devoted wife and mother whose family always came first.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Schmidt; parents, Henry and Elizabeth Lockman; brothers, Wilbert, Dwayne and Victor; sisters, Bertha Bigham Steeley, Amelia Feit and Emma Schraeder Hobbs.
She is survived by children, Harvey Schmidt (Judi) of Fort Collins, CO, Raymond Schmidt of Loveland, CO; her brother, Melvin Lockman of Hickory, North Carolina and sister, Betty Clark of Arvada, CO. Also surviving her are 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the staffs of Lemay Avenue Health & Rehab and New Mercer Commons for the love and care they gave Marion.
Viewing will be at 10:30 am and the funeral at 11 am, Friday January 24, 2020 at Timberline Church, South Auditorium, 2908 S. Timberline Rd. followed by a reception in the East Auditorium. Interment will be at 2:00 pm at Resthaven Memory Gardens 8426 S Hwy 287.
Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to view the full obituary and send condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, 2020