Fort Collins - Mark C. Harms of Fort Collins, Colorado, died on Sunday, August 23rd after a lengthy illness.
Mark was born on June 14, 1953 to Rodger and Eleanor Harms in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sara; mother Eleanor of Pittsburgh; sister Jayne (Tim Mellon) of Cranberry Township, PA; sister Paula (Bill Johnston) of Pittsburgh; a niece, several nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Rodger Harms.
Mark graduated from North Hills High School (Pittsburgh, PA) in 1971. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business. After graduate school, Mark moved to Atlanta, Georgia and held positions in finance for several companies like Bell South and Digital Equipment Corporation. It was in Atlanta where he met and married Sara in 1988. The couple moved to Fort Collins in 1995. Mark held a consulting practice there until his retirement in 2015. Friends and family remember Mark as someone with a great laugh, a big smile, a positive outlook on life and a willingness to persevere.
He was passionate about his book collection and antique bookends, all of his sports teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins, along with the Indiana Hoosier basketball team. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
The family would like to thank the staff of University of Colorado Healthcare system, Fresenius Kidney Care and Ability Home Healthcare for their compassionate care and support over the past few years.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Allnutt Funeral Home at 650 West Drake Road (Fort Collins). A private funeral service will be held at a later date in Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Larimer County Humane Society or the National Kidney Foundation
