Mark David Cummings
Windsor - Mark David Cummings passed away peacefully at his home in Windsor, Colorado, on July 12, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. With his passing, the world lost a cherished teacher, father, husband and friend.
Mark was born on April 6, 1959, in McCleary, Washington, to George and Lois Cummings. Mark was the youngest of four children; his father was a Methodist minister, and his childhood was spent serving churches in Washington, California and ultimately Maui, Hawaii, where he graduated from Baldwin High School in 1977. Music was an integral part of Mark's life from a young age, and after high school he attended the Lamont School of Music at the University of Denver where he honed his mastery of the flute, music education and a love for the Rocky Mountains. He returned to Maui after graduation, where he met his beloved wife Brenda (Triplett) Cummings. The two were married in Cashion, Oklahoma, in 1986 before relocating to Grants Pass, Oregon, where Mark worked as a high school band director and they welcomed their two daughters, Amanda and Jessica. In 1994 the family returned to Colorado, where Mark received his Master's degree in Counseling from Colorado State University. He left a lasting impact as a counselor at Fort Collins High School and led the school's Peer Counseling program until his retirement in 2013.
Mark had an incredible capacity for connecting with others and helped countless students and friends navigate life's challenges. He was a living example of unconditional positive regard who loved hearing people's stories, riding BMW motorcycles, and flying small airplanes. His Multiple Sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 1988 eventually prevented him from being able to perform music himself, but a passion for music persisted throughout his life and he could be found in the front row of Red Rocks shows every summer. In 2018 he joined forces with friends and northern Colorado musicians to launch The Martin Project, a non-profit musical project with a fundraising mission for MS research. He was a voracious reader, equally well-versed in scientific theories of the universe, world religions and fantasy sagas. He will be remembered for his caring and welcoming heart that created a sense of belonging for all in his presence.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, George Cummings and Lois (Raymond) Cummings Cole, and his step-father-in-law Charlie Morgan. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Cummings; his daughters Amanda (Josh) Ouellette and Jessica Cummings; his siblings Michael (Bernadette) Cummings, Martha Turner, and Grant Matthews; his parents-in-law Beverly Morgan and Marvin (Rosalind) Triplett; his brother-in-law Todd (Carrie) Triplett; his sister-in-law Sonya Triplett (Larry King); and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Mark's memorial service will be held on a later date when it's safer to travel and gather with loved ones. His ashes will be scattered in the waters off his favorite beach on Maui. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his non-profit at www.themartinproject.org/donate
.
"Want what you have; do what you can; be who you are." -Forrest Church