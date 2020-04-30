|
Mark Steven Hill
Fort Collins - Mark Steven Hill, of Fort Collins, passed away Monday April 27 at home, from natural causes. Mark was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico October 26, 1959 to Donald & Marjorie Hill. The Hills moved to Fort Collins shortly thereafter and he resided in Colorado for the rest of his life. Mark graduated from Rocky Mountain High School in 1978. He earned a B.S. in Industrial Arts from Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas in 1983. He played basketball for both the Lobos and the Threshers.
Mark married DeAnna Fraley (even though she's a Lambkin) on February 2, 1984 in Fort Collins. They've been a couple since the summer of 1977, when their first date was seeing Star Wars. Theirs truly was a match made in heaven. Rarely will you witness two people more in sync. They brought out the best in each other and supported each other through life's many challenges. Mark recently wrote to DeAnna, "My heart only works at 3/4 capacity but every beat is for you". Mark was a dedicated father to his "Goob" (Leah) and "EZ" (Eric) as he took on the role of stay-at-home father. He taught them both to have a love and respect for the game, work hard for what you want, take pride in everything you do, persevere through the tough stuff, and to never give up. He truly was their biggest fan. He gave supportive hugs through the wins and the losses, feedback when he thought it was needed, he never missed a high school sporting event, and traveled to the college events that he could. Once he wrote, "I've made a lot of beautiful things in my life but my greatest accomplishment has been you two, Leah and Eric…"
One of Mark's greatest passions in life was skiing. He taught part-time at Keystone for many years, achieving Level 3 certification with the Professional Ski Instructors of America. Another passion of Mark's was cars, specifically Porsches. He restored a 1983 911sc over the years and painted it Bronco Orange. In 2003, Mark returned to school at Front Range Community College to earn his certification as an Automotive Maintenance Technician. He worked at Dellenbach Subaru after graduating in 2005, until a heart attack in October 2012 cut his career short. Mark's greatest traits were his commitment, discipline, and desire to learn; all while showing that the best laughs are those that leave you breathless. He could achieve pretty much anything he set his mind to. He participated in many triathlons, ran the Walt Disney World marathon and enjoyed long bike rides. He was a skilled wood-worker. Mark & DeAnna's home is filled with his handiwork; everything from furniture, a guitar and a big-wheel bicycle constructed entirely from wood. Mark enjoyed many sports, but especially loved cheering on the Broncos, Rockies, Avs, and any sport involving his kids.
Mark is survived by his wife of 36 years, DeAnna Fraley Hill, daughter Leah Teeples (Josh), son Eric, parents Marge & Don Hill, brother Ray Hill (Julie), grandson Landyn Teeples and granddaughter Ryann Teeples.
Mark taught us to live life fully, and to play the hand you're dealt. Although he was dealt a tough hand health wise, our lives together were blessed with love, laughter and a beautiful family. We will miss you and love you forever. And remember, "you can never have too many clamps".
The family held a small, private celebration dinner. In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask that you donate to your local Food Bank. Thank you to all of the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at MCR, PVH, The Heart Center of the Rockies and Fresenius Kidney Care. Your excellent care over the years is much appreciated.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020