Marlene Gerlach
Fort Collins - Marlene Gerlach, 86 of Fort Collins, CO passed away May 22, 2020 at home with her family.
A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery on Saturday, June 20th at 10:00 a.m. for a maximum of 50 people.
A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.