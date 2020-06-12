Marlene Gerlach
Marlene Gerlach

Fort Collins - Marlene Gerlach, 86 of Fort Collins, CO passed away May 22, 2020 at home with her family.

A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery on Saturday, June 20th at 10:00 a.m. for a maximum of 50 people.

A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
