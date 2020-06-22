Marlene R. Lass
Johnstown - Graveside Service, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family is requesting contributions be made to Generation Kids in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive, Fort Collins, CO 80524. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to view the full obituary and send condolences.
Johnstown - Graveside Service, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family is requesting contributions be made to Generation Kids in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive, Fort Collins, CO 80524. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to view the full obituary and send condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.