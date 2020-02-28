|
|
Martha Elizabeth Dobkins
Columbus, KS - Martha Elizabeth Dobkins, 99, of Columbus, KS died Sunday February 23, 2020 at the Medicalodge of Columbus. She was born July 5, 1920 at Carona, KS, the daughter of George A. and Lula (Spencer) McCormick. She attended a one room school at Millersburg and later the Stepville School before the family moved to Columbus where she then attended school. Unable to complete High School, she earned her GED with honors in 1986.
On December 12, 1938 Martha and Homer M. Dobkins of Neodesha, KS were united in marriage at Fredonia, KS. The couple lived a short time in Neodesha before returning to Columbus. She worked five years at Maude Norton Memorial Hospital there.
In 1957 the family relocated to FT. Collins, CO. Martha worked three years at the Eventide Rest home and 23 years at Woodward Governor Company. After retirement, she and Homer returned to Columbus.
Her family and her church family at the First Baptist Church of Crestline were special to her. She enjoyed spending time with them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three brothers Frank, Theodore (Dugan), and George McCormick, and three sisters Anna Buergin, Agnes Barrett, and Susie Ruth Baird. Also preceding her in death was grandson Travis Brauch, nephews Jack McCormick, Fred Buergin and Martin Baird, step-nephew Jimmy Rice and niece Reba (Baird) Johnson.
Survivors include two sons, H Wayne Dobkins (Juanita) of Columbus, David Dobkins (Sue) of Cortez, three daughters, Betty Burr of Ft. Collins, Mary Lou Brauch of Cedaredge, and Margaret Dobkins of Loveland. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Noble Dobkins (Sara) of Columbus, KS, Angel Ashby (Chris) of Las Vegas, NV, Dolly Stoddart (Jared), and Mary Jane Johnston (Ryan) of North Las Vegas, NV, Danny Burr (Sue) of Golden Valley, AZ, Ken Burr (Cristie) of San Jose, CA, Barb Huff (Dana) of Ft. Collins, Tom Brauch (Suzette) of Castle Rock, Lance Brauch of Penrose, Jim Lemer (Kelly) of Ft. Collins, and Matt Lemer of Loveland. Twenty-two great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service will be Saturday March 7 at 10:00 at the Derfelt Funeral Home, 132 E. Pine ST., in Columbus. Pastor Paul Duncan will officiate, Dan Duncan will provide music. Interment will be at the Edgmand Cemetery near Columbus. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Crestline, PO Box 156, Crestline, KS 66728.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020