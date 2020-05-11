|
Martin "Marty" Croissant
Fort Collins - Martin Ernest Croissant (Marty) passed away May 3, 2020 at his home. He was 61. Martin was a very talented musician, singer and songwriter. He began playing guitar at age 11, and loved playing and creating music throughout his life. He was a member of many bands including the Coconut Rhythm Band, Cook / Croissant Group, BTs, Little Coma Girl, Nonternals, Dagmars, Deccan Traps, The Asters, and most recently Royal Oak. During the late 90s and early 2000s, Martin was a fixture behind the mixing board at the Starlight and the Aggie where he ran sound for hundreds of bands. He also enjoyed fishing and ancient history. He is survived by his mother, Judy, and two brothers, Randall and Peter. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest. Martin will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share your memories of Marty.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 11 to May 17, 2020