Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Croissant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin "Marty" Croissant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin "Marty" Croissant Obituary
Martin "Marty" Croissant

Fort Collins - Martin Ernest Croissant (Marty) passed away May 3, 2020 at his home. He was 61. Martin was a very talented musician, singer and songwriter. He began playing guitar at age 11, and loved playing and creating music throughout his life. He was a member of many bands including the Coconut Rhythm Band, Cook / Croissant Group, BTs, Little Coma Girl, Nonternals, Dagmars, Deccan Traps, The Asters, and most recently Royal Oak. During the late 90s and early 2000s, Martin was a fixture behind the mixing board at the Starlight and the Aggie where he ran sound for hundreds of bands. He also enjoyed fishing and ancient history. He is survived by his mother, Judy, and two brothers, Randall and Peter. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest. Martin will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share your memories of Marty.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 11 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -