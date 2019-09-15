|
Martin Gierscher
Greeley - Martin Gierscher, 97, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away September 8, 2019.
He was born August 22, 1922, in Transylvania, Romania. He outlived all of his siblings, 2 sisters and 4 brothers.
Martin's love was his wife Sophie who passed away in February 2016. His passions were his yard and garden, especially his roses, tomatoes and "pickles". He and Sophie also loved to go polka dancing. They were both long-time members, 67 years, of Faith United Church of Christ in Windsor.
Martin is survived by his son John (Barbara) Gierscher of Centennial, Colorado and nieces Katie Bloos and Sara Orendi of Kitchner, Ontario, Canada.
Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 18 at Adamson Life Celebration Home. Life Celebration 10 a.m. Thursday, September 19 at Faith United Church of Christ, 1020 Walnut Street, Windsor, CO. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Windsor.
Memorial gifts may be made to "Faith UCC" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.
Published in The Coloradoan on Sept. 15, 2019