Marvin Arthur Wall
Fort Collins - Marvin Arthur Wall, aged 86, died Sunday July 7, 2019 in Fort Collins after a brief hospitalization, and following a long decline with Alzheimer's.
"Marvelous Marv" is survived by Jeanne Wall, his wife of 63 years; his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Reenie of Fort Collins; his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Craig of Los Angeles; grandson Alex, and granddaughter Lily.
Born and raised on a farm near Hampton, Nebraska, Marv was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ruth Wall, and sisters, LaRuth Barton and Esther Heiden.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, returning home in 1955. On August 21, 1955, he and his high school sweetheart Jeanne were married and moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where he attended the University of Nebraska Architectural College. Marv and Jeanne were smitten by the beauty of the Flatirons and the Boulder Valley when driving through on the way to Yellowstone for their honeymoon, and after graduation the family moved to Boulder in 1963.
Marv practiced architecture in the Boulder area until joining the National Park Service as an architect and project manager. During his long career with the Park Service he was proud to work on many of the premier restoration and preservation projects in the country's park system, including projects in Yellowstone, the Blue Ridge Parkway, Sequoia/Kings Canyon, and Yosemite, to name only a few.
Marv particularly loved Colorado's mountains and forests, especially the views east over the plains from the Front Range. He loved to travel. He was also a passionate watercolorist and gardener, and late in life he discovered a special soft spot for grandchildren and Corgis. He and Jeanne lived in the Boulder area until moving to Fort Collins in 2007.
Marv's family would especially like to thank friend and personal trainer extraordinaire, Debra Williamson, for her loving care and unflagging good spirits. They would also like to thank the nursing staffs of Pathways Hospice and Centre Avenue Health for the kindness they showed him in his last days in this particular adventure.
At Marv's request, the family will hold a private memorial service to scatter his ashes.
Published in The Coloradoan from July 19 to July 21, 2019