Mary Dove
Fort Collins - Mary Rita Dove, 89, of Ft. Collins, Colorado, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 8, 2020, with family present.
Mary was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to parents who moved her and 2 brothers to Ft. Collins in the early 1940's. Here they were among the first two families of Jehovah's Witnesses, of which she became a longtime member. Her favorite scriptures were Proverbs 3:5 and 6.
Soon after, the family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming where Mary would later graduate from Cheyenne High. It was in Cheyenne where Mary met the love of her life - Clarence Carol "Curly" Dove. After marrying, the couple made several out of state moves before settling back in Ft. Collins. She became known for being a motor-route paper carrier, childcare provider and care giver for her husband.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, 2 daughters, 1 son, parents, 4 brothers, 1 grandson and 3 sons-in-law. Survived in death by 3 daughters, 3 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, 1 son-in-law, 1-sister in law, 10 grandchildren, great grandchildren and her dog, Spring.
Memorial Services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Vine Drive on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Private family reception to follow. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences and memories.
The family thanks you all for your continued love and support.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020