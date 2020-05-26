|
Mary Ellen Corbett
Fort Collins - Mary Ellen Corbett spent her life writing people's stories. May 7, 2020, the universe placed its final punctuation - a journalist's "-30-" - on the remarkable story that was hers. She was 79.
Corbett was a lifelong journalist whose career spanned 68 years. Her byline appeared in 400 American daily newspapers, including The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, and The Chicago Tribune. In the late 1990s, she and her journalist husband Lewis Little owned a weekly newspaper in Bisbee, Ariz., and Corbett taught college-level journalism. She is preceded in death by her parents Myron and Lila Mohr, her beloved husband Lewis Little and two children Edward Lewis and Devon Ann. Corbett is survived by three siblings, Little's six children, nine grandchildren, one great grandchild and hundreds of faithful friends. For a more on Corbett's amazing life, visit http://www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 26 to May 31, 2020