|
|
Mary Ellen Luttenegger
Fort Collins - Mary Ellen Bugas Luttenegger (MEL), 76, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born in Lander, WY on November 14, 1942. She lived most of her life in Fort Collins, CO, graduating from Fort Collins High School in 1960. MEL was gallantly fighting some kind of mystery illness over the last 12 weeks. Although she seemed to be slowly improving, she died suddenly and unexpectedly of…we don't know. She always loved a good mystery.
In 1964, Mary Ellen graduated from Loretto Heights College (LHC) with a major in Elementary Education. She made many life-long friends with the women from LHC. During her years there, she began dating Thomas Joseph Luttenegger (Tom) who was attending Regis College across town. She married Tom in Fort Collins, CO on December 29, 1964. He was her best friend and life partner. She worked as an elementary teacher and became a working mom as Tom completed a masters in science degree and medical school. When they moved for his residency to the Naval Hospital Oakland in California, she became a stay at home mom sustaining the family with her nurturing, cooking, and organization. She spent many hours volunteering in her daughters' schools and with the Hospital Foundation.
MEL was THE BEST grandma to Ben, Luke, and Maya Maria from playing with them on the floor when they were infants to kayaking with them on the lake when they were children to attending their numerous musical performances, swim meets, school plays, etc. She helped them bake cookies and select the best pumpkins at the pumpkin patch. She splurged on shoes for them—sooooo many pairs of shoes over the years. She adored her grandchildren and they, in turn, adored her.
MEL loved to create—in the 70's, she sewed ever so fashionable dresses for her daughters and enjoyed macramé. By the 90's she was enjoying craft stamping and creating mixed media journals. During the 00's, she focused on quilting. Most recently she has enjoyed knitting scarves, socks, and hats. She loved bright, bold, vivid colors—especially the colors of fall.
MEL's superpowers were showing up for others in times of need and GETTING. THINGS. DONE. Mary Ellen was fiercely loyal, an adventurer, a reader, a mom extraordinaire, and so much more.
Mary Ellen was predeceased by her parents Carl and Grace Bugas. She was also predeceased by her sister, Carol Bugas Pittam. We can't forget all of the 4-legged family members including Pepper, Sasha, Quincey, Duffy, Bogey, and Cody.
Mary Ellen is, surprisingly, survived by her husband of 55 years, Thomas Joseph Luttenegger. She is survived by daughter Christine Luttenegger Funk and husband Robert Funk along with her two grandsons, Benjamin and Lucas. She is also survived by her daughter Kathleen Luttenegger and granddaughter Maya Maria. She is survived by many other loving relatives including her niece, Lynn Pittam Rosen and family. And, she is survived by her puppy dogs Kai and Koda. All will miss her dearly.
There will be a Vigil with a Rosary on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 am with a reception immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the Loretto Heights School of Nursing at Regis University.
Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and see her online obituary for additional information about the services and making donations in her memory at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019